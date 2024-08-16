Is Pakistan really buying spy technology from Israeli company?

The federal government of Pakistan has expedited the plans to monitor the online activities of the Pakistani citizens. An internet firewall is being installed as part of these measures and this will enable the state authorities to monitor all types of online activities of the Pakistani citizens. However, Surveillance Watch, a group which tracks the data of the companies making spy software and the countries which use these spy software, has made a startling revelation.

Pakistani media has cited Surveillance Watch as saying that Pakistan is buying spy software and systems from more than 15 companies and these companies belong to different countries such as China, United States and even Israel.

According to the report, Surveillance Watch is an interactive map, which tracks data of the companies making spy software and systems and the countries using this technology. It has been created by a group of people advocating for people’s privacy and most people working with Surveillance Watch are the ones who personally suffered due to the spy technology.

Anyone can visit the Surveillance Watch website and find Pakistan’s name on the list of “Known Targets”. You can also check here which companies are supplying Pakistan the spy technology and the globally notorious Israeli company Q Cyber Technologies Sàrl is one of them. This company owns the NSO Group and is known for making most advanced tools for spying and hacking and Pegasus is one of them. Other companies supplying Pakistan spyware technology are Predator, Gama Group and EyeSwoon.

According to Surveillance Watch, these companies sell face recognizing technology, spywares for smart phones, video surveillance technology, voice to text transcription for phone calls and many other services and technologies.

Pakistan is currently facing a severe type of internet disruption due to the firewall the state institutions are having installed as part of the efforts to curb political dissent.