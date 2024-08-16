Search

PakistanTop News

Government to abolish 5 key ministries

Web Desk
10:15 PM | 16 Aug, 2024
Government to abolish 5 key ministries
Source: File photo

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has announced the abolition of five key ministries and departments as part of a significant government restructuring initiative. The Institutional Reforms Cell, established by the prime minister, has begun the process of "rightsizing" the government.

Sources indicate that recommendations have been requested from five federal ministries within a week. These ministries include Information Technology, Kashmir Affairs, Safeguard, Industries and Production, and Health Services.

PM Shahbaz has also directed the formation of a committee to clarify the roles of provincial ministries. This committee will include Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Member of the National Assembly Bilal Azhar Kiani.

In a related development, the federal cabinet has formally approved the dissolution of the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives. The entire plan concerning this ministry has been sanctioned.

The prime minister has issued directives to provide immediate relief on electricity bills and to expedite the work on solar tube wells. During the cabinet meeting, approval was also granted to run advertisements for medicines on TV, radio, and in print media.

Earlier, the federal government further reduced the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) by Rs50 billion just 10 days into the new fiscal year 2024-25, as informed to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning Ministry on June 9.

The committee, chaired by Saeed Abdul Qadir Gilani, sought details of the revised PSDP and ongoing development projects. Planning Secretary Awais Manzur Sumra provided a briefing on the ministry’s operations.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who was also present at the meeting, gave an overview of the country's economic situation, describing it as dire. He stated that the country is heavily reliant on borrowing, including for salaries, pensions, and subsidies. "We have wasted 75 years going in circles," he said, attributing the lack of policy continuity to political instability.

Iqbal emphasized that the country must now focus on managing its revenues and expenses, improving efficiency, and pursuing export-led growth. He warned that if Pakistan does not demonstrate efficiency in the next 25 years, it may lose the rationale for its existence as a separate nation.

Iqbal also noted that while Pakistan's current exports are valued at $30 billion, the country faces a $75 billion debt repayment obligation over the next three years.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:15 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Government to abolish 5 key ministries

08:58 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Congo virus case reported in Quetta

08:22 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Bushra Bibi found guilty in May 9 cases, summoned for 8-day remand

07:57 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Sindh announces public holiday on August 20

07:18 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

TCL inaugurates first flagship store in Gujranwala, showcasing ...

06:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Punjab government slashes electricity bills by Rs 14 per unit

Most viewed

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Government to abolish 5 key ministries

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Gold registers recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: