PTI's media manager Ahmed Waqas Janjua returns home after 25 days in custody

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party announced on Friday that its media manager, Ahmed Waqas Janjua, had returned home after spending 25 days in detention on terrorism and cybercrime charges.
Last month, PTI reported that Janjua had been "abducted" from his home at night by armed men who seized his laptop, mobile phone, and other electronic devices. He was later brought before an anti-terrorism court, where police claimed to have found explosive materials in his possession at the time of his arrest.
Janjua was also charged under the country’s cybercrime laws and allegedly stated during the investigation that PTI's social media team was working to build an “anti-state narrative” with assistance from internal and external forces.
However, PTI dismissed this as a "fake confession," arguing that it was unclear how the statement was obtained and noting that it would likely be inadmissible in court.
"Ahmed Janjua is back," PTI announced in a social media post. "PTI’s central media department member & international media coordinator @AhmedWJanjua was abducted & disappeared."
The post added, "After the court intervened, he was presented and falsely charged with terrorism. The court granted bail, but authorities initially refused to release him. Finally, after 25 days of illegal detention, Ahmed Janjua has returned home."
PTI has accused the government of filing legal cases against its leaders and members as part of a state-backed crackdown, which includes bans on rallies and arrests of party members and supporters. The government, however, denies targeting opposition parties.
Imran Khan, PTI’s founding leader and former Prime Minister, has been in jail for over a year. Although all four convictions against him ahead of the parliamentary elections in February have been suspended or overturned, he remains imprisoned on new charges. Khan maintains that the legal cases against him are politically motivated to keep him out of politics and undermine PTI’s popularity.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
