Maryam Nawaz faces backlash over deleted tweet about 'Pakistani-Israeli meetings' reports

LAHORE – Pakistan’s opposition leader Maryam Nawaz stirred a storm on Twitter for sharing a tweet and later deleting it on late Wednesday night.

The vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League retweeted the tweet of Noor Dahri, the founder and executive director of UK based Islamic Theology of Counter Terrorism- ITCT, who gave an interview to far-right Israeli TV channel i24TV.

Apparently, it was meant to point out the claims about “an adviser of Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting Tel Aviv in November on his British passport in a slow process of normalisation of ties between Pakistan and the Jewish state,” but it backfired as the interview included a mention of his father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif; hence, she deleted the tweet.

The official Twitter handle of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a screen recording of her deleted tweet.

Maryam Nawaz just exposed her father Nawaz Sharif. She tweeted a link (then deleted) to the interview of Noor Dahri where he says Nawaz Sharif as PM sent 2 delegations to Israel to normalise relations #MaryamExposedNawaz

(Screen Recording via @MusaNV18) pic.twitter.com/iQu7eVS3OF — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 16, 2020

Soon after, #اسرائیل_کا_یار_نوازشریف (NawazSharif_Friend_of_Israel) started trending on Twitter.

Maryam Nawaz DELETED this tweet which actually implicates Nawaz Sharif & Benazir Bhutto to have sent delegations to Israel to improve relations



She just shot #PMLN in the head and also took out #PPP in the process



Aik teer say - Do shikar#MaryamExposedNawaz pic.twitter.com/HKcB37v9NI — Awab Alvi (@DrAwab) December 16, 2020

This woman is out of control, she has lost it all together. Is there anybody who can control her not or Male fool if her anymore. What kind of people come up and want to run the country? Clowns #اسرائیل_کا_یار_نوازشریف — Ayesha Khan (@ashyk_1) December 16, 2020