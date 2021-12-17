Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's valima to be held in Lahore today
Share
LAHORE – The valima ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif, son and daughter-in-law of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, will be held today (Friday) at Jati Umra, concluding more than week-long wedding festivities.
A spokesperson of the Sharif family has requested the guests to bring invitation cards with them to enter the venue, adding that the measures have been taken on security reasons.
The Baraat ceremony was held earlier this week at a farmhouse of a PML-N leader in Islamabad, with Maryam Nawaz's looks taking centre stage in most discussions about the festivities.
The groom and bride made a breathtaking vision as the duo were dressed to nines. Junaid opted for an ivory Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen (HSY) sherwani while the bride looked drop-dead gorgeous in a gold Bunto Kazmi outfit alongside diamonds and emeralds jewels.
Earlier, Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif, the daughter of Sharif's long-term ally Saif-ur-Rehman on August 22 in London. Sharif, who lives in London, also attended the ceremony.
Inside Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's Baraat ... 02:48 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan’s wedding has been the talk of the ...
