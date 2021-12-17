Remington Pharma/CD qualify for Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo League B final

LAHORE – Remington Pharma/Crescent Digital polo team qualified for the main final of Brighto Paints Lahore Open Polo League B after beating AR/PR-Sakuf by 8-2½ in the last league match here at Lahore Polo Club.

The final of the league will be played on Saturday, where Remington Pharma will take on Noon Polo Team. Raja Arslan was the hero of the match as he did magic with horse and mallet and played key role in his team’s triumph with a contribution of three tremendous goals.

The other key contributors were Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa and Basel Faisal Khokhar, who also impressed with their mallet and pony work and also converted two beautiful goals each. Ali Anwar struck one goal. From AR/PR-Sakuf United, Rehan Babar and Adil Tiwana scored one goal each while they had a half goal handicap advantage.