PAKvENG: Pakistan opt to bat first in final Test against England
KARACHI – Pakistani skipper on Saturday won the toss and decided to bat first against England in the third and last Test at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi.
The hosts have made four changes, bringing Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Nauman Ali as replacements for Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali and Zahid Mahmood.
The game is last for seasoned player Azhar Ali, who announced retirement, and Mohammad Wasim Jr is making his Test debut today.
Our playing XI for the third Test 🇵🇰#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/jN4pXXoWxk— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 17, 2022
Visitors also make changes in the squad, replacing young player Rehan Ahmed with James Anderson in the playing XI.
We lose the toss and will bowl first in the final Test!— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 17, 2022
🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴
England already won the 3-match Test series and new looking for a clean sweep against Pakistan.
