Bill Gates arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD – American business magnate and Microsoft owner Bill Gates has arrived in Pakistan for a day-long official visit.

The report of Daily Jang claimed that the noted philanthropist landed in the country’s federal capital Islamabad. During his brief visit, Gates will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr. Arif Alvi, and other senior officials.

The fourth richest person also visited a Covid hospital in Chak Shahzad – a modern suburb situated in Islamabad. He will reportedly visit the National Command and Operation Center headquarters later in the day.

Gates will be briefed on measures related to the Covid pandemic and polio updates in Pakistan. Microsoft founder will return this evening after meeting top officials.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan had a telephonic conversation with the tech tycoon and discussed matters of shared concern including polio eradication in Pakistan and the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The premier expressed appreciation for the work of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in fighting poverty, disease, and inequity around the world.

