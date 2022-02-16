FIA moved to arrest Maryam Nawaz 'for running' smear campaign against First Lady
Share
A member of the National Assembly from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved an application to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking arrest of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in the ongoing smear campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, First Lady Bushra Bibi.
MNA Aliya Hamza Malik, who is also a parliamentary secretary, said the First Lady had nothing to do with politics. She said that Maryam’s support to social media activist Sabir Hashmi was basically a confessional statement that she too was a part of this smear campaign.
Ms Malik said the PML-N had been running such campaigns against rivals from Benazir Bhutto’s time and this practice has been continuing until today.
Social media was abuzz with rumours earlier this week that First Lady Bushra Bibi has left Prime Minister Imran Khan’s private residence in Islamabad’s Bani Gala neighbourhood and moved to Lahore where she would be staying with her close friend Farah Khan.
However, a close aide of the prime minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill, and Farah Khan rejected the rumours as baseless.
In a related development, Maryam criticised Prime Minister Khan for allegedly having attacked the houses of the people who criticise him.
آپ @ImranKhanPTI کوئی آسمان سے اتری مخلوق نہیں جس کی شان میں گستاخی کرنے پر شہریوں کے گھروں پر دھاوا بولا جائے گا اور انکو سلاخوں کے پیچھے پھینکا جائے گا۔آپ کی اہلیہ کا جو احترام ہے وہی میری ICU میں بیہوش پڑی والدہ کا ہونا چاہیے تھا،مخالفین کی بہنوں اور بیٹیوں کا ہونا چاہیے تھا— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 16, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Karachi Kings set new record of defeats in match against Multan ...11:30 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- FIA moved to arrest Maryam Nawaz 'for running' smear campaign against ...10:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan-origin Dilawar Syed appointed US State Department’s ...10:25 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan ambassador asks students not to leave Ukraine despite ...09:42 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Six terrorists involved in Kech attack killed in Balochistan IBO09:25 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Ayesha Omar and Sachal Afzal set internet on fire with new photoshoot05:00 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- Celebrities bid farewell to Bollywood's 'Disco Legend' Bappi Lahiri02:40 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- 'Mrs and Mr Shameem' - Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz's web-series ...04:05 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022