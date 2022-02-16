FIA moved to arrest Maryam Nawaz 'for running' smear campaign against First Lady

A member of the National Assembly from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has moved an application to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking arrest of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz in the ongoing smear campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife, First Lady Bushra Bibi.

MNA Aliya Hamza Malik, who is also a parliamentary secretary, said the First Lady had nothing to do with politics. She said that Maryam’s support to social media activist Sabir Hashmi was basically a confessional statement that she too was a part of this smear campaign.

Ms Malik said the PML-N had been running such campaigns against rivals from Benazir Bhutto’s time and this practice has been continuing until today.

Social media was abuzz with rumours earlier this week that First Lady Bushra Bibi has left Prime Minister Imran Khan’s private residence in Islamabad’s Bani Gala neighbourhood and moved to Lahore where she would be staying with her close friend Farah Khan.

However, a close aide of the prime minister, Dr Shahbaz Gill, and Farah Khan rejected the rumours as baseless.

In a related development, Maryam criticised Prime Minister Khan for allegedly having attacked the houses of the people who criticise him.