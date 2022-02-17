Lone Pakistani skier at Beijing Winter Olympics fails to complete race

KARACHI – Muhammad Karim, Pakistan's lone athlete at the Beijing Winter Olympics, began his slalom event at the Ice River Course on Wednesday morning, but did not finish the race.

As a result, Pakistan's campaign at the Beijing Winter Olympics came to an end.

A total of 88 athletes started the event in the first run and 34 did not finish the race. One got disqualified and another did not start at all.

Karim from Pakistan and Arif Khan from India, who also did not cross the finish line, represented the South Asian region at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

This was Karim's third appearance at the Olympics. He made his debut in 2014, then went to 2018 Winter Games and now to China. He is the second Pakistani to compete in the Winter Olympics, first being Muhammad Abbas in 2010 as Pakistan made debut in Winter Games.

In a related development, the Pakistani squad at the Beijing Winter Olympics appreciated the love they received from Chinese people, especially the warm welcome to the Pakistani contingent by the Chinese audience at the opening ceremony.

Talking to an online news channel, Pakistani Head Coach Qamar Mirza said, "We are really excited to represent Pakistan at the Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022. The infrastructure development and organizational preparations for the Beijing Olympics 2022 venues are highly commendable."