Lone Pakistani skier at Beijing Winter Olympics fails to complete race
Web Desk
12:15 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Lone Pakistani skier at Beijing Winter Olympics fails to complete race
Share

KARACHI – Muhammad Karim, Pakistan's lone athlete at the Beijing Winter Olympics, began his slalom event at the Ice River Course on Wednesday morning, but did not finish the race.

As a result, Pakistan's campaign at the Beijing Winter Olympics came to an end.

A total of 88 athletes started the event in the first run and 34 did not finish the race. One got disqualified and another did not start at all.

Karim from Pakistan and Arif Khan from India, who also did not cross the finish line, represented the South Asian region at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

This was Karim's third appearance at the Olympics. He made his debut in 2014, then went to 2018 Winter Games and now to China. He is the second Pakistani to compete in the Winter Olympics, first being Muhammad Abbas in 2010 as Pakistan made debut in Winter Games.

In a related development, the Pakistani squad at the Beijing Winter Olympics appreciated the love they received from Chinese people, especially the warm welcome to the Pakistani contingent by the Chinese audience at the opening ceremony.

Talking to an online news channel, Pakistani Head Coach Qamar Mirza said, "We are really excited to represent Pakistan at the Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022. The infrastructure development and organizational preparations for the Beijing Olympics 2022 venues are highly commendable."

More From This Category
Local government elections in Punjab to be held ...
12:35 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
FIA moved to arrest Maryam Nawaz 'for running' ...
10:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
PM Imran for using EVMs in elections to end ...
06:52 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir fined over offensive ...
06:10 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Supreme Court trashes plea against sealing of ...
01:05 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Injured Australian fast bowler Michael Neser ...
01:22 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film
06:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr