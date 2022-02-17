PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi choose to bat first against Islamabad United – Check live score and squads
LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first against Islamabad United in the 24th match of the flagship tournament Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Qaddafi Stadium today (Thursday).
For the first time in this season, United will come to the field without their captain Shadab Khan as the skipper sustained injuries and was ruled out with emerging pacer Zeeshan Zameer. They are currently at the third spot of the points table, while the Zalmi stands at the fourth spot.
Nasir Nawaz has been drafted into the squad and he will be in action against confident Zalmi.
During the first leg in the Sindh capital, Islamabad United bag a massive win as they beat Zalmi with 9 wickets and finished the game with 4.1 overs to left. Hales, who left the league, gave a flying start with Stirling and outplayed Zalmi and remain unbeaten at 82* while Stirling scored 57.
On the other side, Zalmi has gained a little momentum with victories over Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators in the last two games. Season player Malik score 58 while Hussain Talat had 51.
Young paceman Naseem Shah got four wickets as Gladiators were unable to chase down the target, scoring 161 runs in 20 overs with the loss of eight wickets.
Squads
Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood,
Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt
