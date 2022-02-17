Punjab announces date for Local Government elections
Web Desk
12:35 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
Punjab announces date for Local Government elections
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rescheduled the local government elections in Punjab to May 29.

Earlier, the provincial government had announced holding the first phase of the local government elections on May 15.

Wednesday's announcement was made after a meeting of the election body, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Giving details of the new schedule, the ECP spokesperson said in a statement that elections would be held in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Khanewal, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Khushab, Sialkot, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum and Attock in the first phase.

Earlier this month, the ECP had revised the schedule for the second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the polls now set to be held on March 31.

The schedule was announced after the Supreme Court suspended Peshawar High Court’s decision in which the latter had postponed the second phase of the polls.

More From This Category
Lone Pakistani skier at Beijing Winter Olympics ...
12:15 AM | 17 Feb, 2022
FIA moved to arrest Maryam Nawaz 'for running' ...
10:55 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Pakistan ambassador asks students not to leave ...
09:42 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Six terrorists involved in Kech attack killed in ...
09:25 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Pakistan-origin Dilawar Syed appointed US State ...
10:25 PM | 16 Feb, 2022
Punjab University’s sociology professors win ...
08:16 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'Daadal' - Sonya Hussyn unveils the first look of her action film
06:32 PM | 16 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr