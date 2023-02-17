Karachi police head office 'under attack; gun battle continues

KARACHI - A group of armed men stormed the Karachi police head office located at Shahrah-e-Faisal in the southern port city, local media reports.

Reports said a gun battle between the assailants and police officials is underway while some of the attackers have entered the premises of the building.

Currently, there are no reports of damages. The Karachi Police Office (KPO) is adjacent to the Saddar police station. Rangers troops and additional police personnel have been dispatched to the the site.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho has confirmed to Geo News that attack had been launched at his office.

More to follow...