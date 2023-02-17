Search

Karachi police head office 'under attack; operation underway

07:39 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
Karachi police head office 'under attack; operation underway
Source: Twitter

KARACHI – A group of armed men stormed the Karachi Police Office, the headquarters of the city police, located at the Shahrah-E-Faisal in southern port city of Pakistan.

Reports said 8-10 assailants attacked the building that houses office of the Additional IG Javed Odho and other officers from different sides. The assault began with a grenade attack at the building from backside, sparking a gun battle between the attackers and security officials. Gunshots and explosions can be heard from inside the buildings.

The additional IG has confirmed the attack, stating that gun battle is underway with the assailants. Meanwhile, Rangers troops have surrounded the building to contain the attackers, who are reportedly equipped with explosives and heavy weapons.

A number of police officials were present inside the five-storey building when the attack was launched. 

Police have cordoned off the area and blocked the Shahrah-e-Faisal for traffic, taking security measures.

Sindh Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the attack.

Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said Rangers and police personnel have surrounded the area and attackers would not be allowed to escape.

IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said two of the terrorists had been killed while operation is underway to clear the building. While a Rangers troop and a rescue official sustained bullet wounds and they have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital for treatment. 

The attack comes weeks after terrorists attacked a mosque inside the Peshawar Police Lines. The incident claimed over 100 lives, mostly policemen, making it the one of the deadliest attacks on the security officials. 

More to follow...

