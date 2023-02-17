Karachi Police Office cleared after terror attack, three militants killed

KARACHI – The office of the Karachi police chief that came under a terrorist attack on Friday evening was cleared a few hours later and at least three terrorists were killed in the operation.

“I can so far confirm that the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building has been cleared. Three terrorists have been neutralised,” said Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Twitter at 10:42pm, three-and-a-half hours after the attack occurred.

Speaking to the media, he reiterated that the building had been secured. He said that the bomb disposal squad was checking if the jackets worn by the terrorists were rigged to detonate.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers said the operation had been completed and the process of clearing the area was under way.

Important Information

Terrorists breached the 5-storey KPO building near Saddar Police Station on Sharea Faisal at 7:10pm

Operation completed; clearance under way

Four people martyred, 19 injured

TTP claims attack



DIG East Muqaddas Haider, who was among the senior officers leading the operation, said there were a total of three attackers who arrived at the KPO in a Toyota Corolla. He said that one of the attackers blew himself up on the building’s fourth floor while two others were shot dead on the roof.

A group of militants stormed the Karachi Police Office on Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Earlier reports suggested that 8-10 militants attacked the building, which houses the offices of Additional IG Javed Odho and other officers, from different sides. The assault began with a grenade attack at the building from backside, sparking a gun battle between the attackers and security officials. Gunshots and explosions can be heard from the buildings.

The additional IG confirmed the attack, stating that a gunbattle was underway with the assailants.

Rangers troops surrounded the building to contain the attackers equipped with explosives and heavy weapons.

A number of police officials were present inside the five-storey building when the attack was launched.

Police cordoned off the area and blocked the Shahrah-e-Faisal for traffic for security reasons.

The Sindh Chief Minister took notice of the incident and ordered arrest of those involved in the attack.

A Rangers soldier and a rescue official sustained bullet wounds and were shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.

The attack comes weeks after terrorists attacked a mosque inside Peshawar Police Lines. The incident claimed over 100 lives, mostly policemen's, making it one of the deadliest attacks on the law enforcement.