Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae vows to feed 5000 earthquake survivors in Turkiye daily

The harrowing earthquake hit that Turkey and Syria on February 6 and left the death toll surpassing 44,000 has left the world in shock and distress. With the rising number of deaths, millions of Turkish and Syrians are in a dire need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors being left homeless in near-freezing temperatures.
Among the millions of people donating and lending support to help Turkish residents of Hatay and other provinces are a number of international celebrities who have promised their assistance to the survivors. This long list of prominent figures just had the addition of world-famous Turkish chef Nusret Gokce who has vowed to help his people. Gokce, who is also known as Salt Bae, promised to feed at least 5,000 survivors on a daily basis.
Taking to social media, Salt Bae shared videos of his food truck with people handing out food to the survivors.
"We started serving hot food to more people, targeting 5000 people every day. We started serving hot meals for 5000 people and more," explained Gokce.
View this post on Instagram
“It will be the most important and meaningful service in the world for us,” Gokce captioned another Instagram post that gave a virtual tour of the mobile kitchen of his restaurant Nusr Et preparing meals to reach the earthquake-hit areas.
View this post on Instagram
Other than Gokce, another Turkish chef CZN Burak also helped earthquake affectees in Turkiye. Burak posted videos of the basic food items and drinking water being provided to the people in Hatay and other Turkish provinces. CZN Burak also shared posts of him preparing meals for the survivors. “May God bless everyone who contributed,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Salt Bae is a Dubai-based Turkish entrepreneur and chef widely known for his technique for preparing and seasoning meat and steak. Gokce owns a chain of luxury restaurants around the world. Gokce became an Internet meme after his technique went viral.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.