Search

LifestyleViralWorld

Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae vows to feed 5000 earthquake survivors in Turkiye daily

Web Desk 05:28 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae vows to feed 5000 earthquake survivors in Turkiye daily

The harrowing earthquake hit that Turkey and Syria on February 6 and left the death toll surpassing 44,000 has left the world in shock and distress. With the rising number of deaths, millions of Turkish and Syrians are in a dire need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors being left homeless in near-freezing temperatures.

Among the millions of people donating and lending support to help Turkish residents of Hatay and other provinces are a number of international celebrities who have promised their assistance to the survivors. This long list of prominent figures just had the addition of world-famous Turkish chef Nusret Gokce who has vowed to help his people. Gokce, who is also known as Salt Bae, promised to feed at least 5,000 survivors on a daily basis.

Taking to social media, Salt Bae shared videos of his food truck with people handing out food to the survivors.

"We started serving hot food to more people, targeting 5000 people every day. We started serving hot meals for 5000 people and more," explained Gokce.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

“It will be the most important and meaningful service in the world for us,” Gokce captioned another Instagram post that gave a virtual tour of the mobile kitchen of his restaurant Nusr Et preparing meals to reach the earthquake-hit areas.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

Other than Gokce, another Turkish chef CZN Burak also helped earthquake affectees in Turkiye. Burak posted videos of the basic food items and drinking water being provided to the people in Hatay and other Turkish provinces. CZN Burak also shared posts of him preparing meals for the survivors. “May God bless everyone who contributed,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak)

Salt Bae is a Dubai-based Turkish entrepreneur and chef widely known for his technique for preparing and seasoning meat and steak. Gokce owns a chain of luxury restaurants around the world. Gokce became an Internet meme after his technique went viral.

Salt Bae barred from US Open Cup final

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Malala Yousafzai vows to support Afghan and Iranian women

10:30 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Kuruluş Osman actor and wife die under debris after devastating earthquake in Turkiye

11:15 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Rescue hopes waning as Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll climbs 34,000

10:04 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll to climb 50,000: UN relief chief

10:39 AM | 12 Feb, 2023

Rescuers continue search for Turkiye-Syria earthquake survivors as death toll tops 24,000

10:05 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Woman, her new-born rescued alive from rubble after 90 hours of Turkiye earthquake

09:36 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae vows to feed 5000 earthquake survivors in ...

05:28 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 17, 2023

08:04 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Karachi PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Islamabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Peshawar PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Quetta PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Sialkot PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Attock PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Gujranwala PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Jehlum PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Multan PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Bahawalpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Gujrat PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Nawabshah PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Chakwal PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Hyderabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Nowshehra PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Sargodha PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Faisalabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Mirpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: