Pakistan rejects reports of arms supply to Ukraine

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has dismissed the reports that Pakistan is sending arms to Ukraine for the ongoing war against Russia.
In her weekly press conference, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch termed the reporting on Pakistan's supply of arms to Ukraine inaccurate.
"The reporting about supply of defence items by Pakistan to Ukraine is not accurate," she said.
"Pakistan maintains a policy of non-interference in military conflicts. Pakistan only exports defence stores to other states based on strong End Use and none re-transfer assurances. And this is the case of Pakistan’s position in the Ukraine-Russia conflict," she added.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, pulverised Ukrainian cities, destabilised the global economy, and uprooted millions from their homes.
In her presser, the spokesperson also spoke about Pakistan's relations with the United States and noted that they were moving with a "positive momentum".
"Regarding Pakistan-US relations, I would like to state that Pakistan is encouraged with the positive momentum in our relations with the United States and the engagement that is taking place both here and in Washington DC."
"We believe that the ongoing visits will contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States," the spokesperson said.
"Pakistan and United States have a multifaceted dialogue. We are encouraged with the exchanges and dialogue taking place between Pakistan and the US administration and all issues of Pakistan’s interest and mutual concern are being discussed. This includes cooperation in trade and investment as well."
In response to a question about raids on BBC offices in India, Baloch said Pakistan believes that the move is yet another manifestation of the shrinking space for freedom of media in the neighbouring nation.
Such repressive measures, she said, are undoubtedly a reprisal after the release of the BBC documentary revealing the truth behind the Gujarat massacre of 2002 and illegal and unilateral steps of August 5, 2019 — when occupied Kashmir's special status was revoked.
"Having failed to hide the truth the Indian Government is now targeting an international media house. This, we believe is another stain on India’s so-called democratic credentials," she added.
Indian tax authorities raided the BBC's New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday, weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions during deadly sectarian riots in 2002.
Press freedom in the world's biggest democracy has suffered during Modi's tenure, rights activists say, and the opposition Congress party condemned the raids, saying there was an "undeclared emergency" in the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
