PSL8, Match 5: Peshawar Zalmi need 211 runs to win against Multan Sultans

MULTAN – Peshawar Zalmi will need to chase a 210-run total set by Multan Sultans in the fifth match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) being played in Multan today.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to field first. The match started at 6 pm Pakistan Standard time.

The Sultans have lost their first game against the Qalandars by one run but bounced back by beating Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi hoped to maintain its victory momentum as he opened the season with a 2-run win against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Squads

Multan Sultan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Shakib Al Hasan, Wahab Riaz, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Salman Irshad