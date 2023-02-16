Rana Sanaullah hints at Parvez Elahi's arrest after latest audio leak

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of a recent audio leak purportedly involving former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.
In the leaked audio, Elahi can be heard allegedly talking about managing courts. He is a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.
Addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Thursday evening, the interior minister called for a forensic test of the leaked audio and urged the CJP to bring the culprits to justice.
“If the former Punjab CM is found guilty after the forensic, then the matter should be presented before the judicial committee,” he added.
Sanaullah said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would be tasked with the arrest of Elahi, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader, after forensic audit of the audio conversation. “Prima facie, Parvez Elahi should be arrested after registration of a case.”
He said the FIA had also been directed to consult the Ministry of Law and Justice on the issue.
Sanaullah, who is a close aide of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a key minister in the coalition government led by the PML-N, said it was not the first audio leak. Such audios were leaked on multiple occasions but no action was taken. That’s why the former Punjab chief executive "fearlessly [tried to] manage" the top court of the country, he said.
At the press conference, Sanaullah played a censored clip of the leaked audio, saying he did not want to reveal the identity of the superior court judge before forensic analysis of this audio.
“How courageously he [Elahi] was managing the country’s top court. I will request the chief justice to take notice of this.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.9
|267.8
|Euro
|EUR
|280.7
|283.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|317.5
|320.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.6
|72.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.75
|70.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179.8
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|717
|725
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194.8
|199.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.
