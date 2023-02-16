Search

PakistanTop News

Rana Sanaullah hints at Parvez Elahi's arrest after latest audio leak

Web Desk 11:51 PM | 16 Feb, 2023
Rana Sanaullah hints at Parvez Elahi's arrest after latest audio leak
Source: PID

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of a recent audio leak purportedly involving former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

In the leaked audio, Elahi can be heard allegedly talking about managing courts. He is a close aide of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in the federal capital on Thursday evening, the interior minister called for a forensic test of the leaked audio and urged the CJP to bring the culprits to justice.

“If the former Punjab CM is found guilty after the forensic, then the matter should be presented before the judicial committee,” he added.

Sanaullah said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would be tasked with the arrest of Elahi, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader, after forensic audit of the audio conversation. “Prima facie, Parvez Elahi should be arrested after registration of a case.”

He said the FIA had also been directed to consult the Ministry of Law and Justice on the issue.

Sanaullah, who is a close aide of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a key minister in the coalition government led by the PML-N, said it was not the first audio leak. Such audios were leaked on multiple occasions but no action was taken. That’s why the former Punjab chief executive "fearlessly [tried to] manage" the top court of the country, he said.

At the press conference, Sanaullah played a censored clip of the leaked audio, saying he did not want to reveal the identity of the superior court judge before forensic analysis of this audio.

“How courageously he [Elahi] was managing the country’s top court. I will request the chief justice to take notice of this.”

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

FIA initiates process to declare Shaukat Tarin fugitive in IMF audio leak case

08:23 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

After historic petrol price hike, Pakistan shocks gas consumers with over 100 percent surge

12:51 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Islamabad banking court summons Imran Khan today after rejecting exemption plea

01:23 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Ali Wazir walks free from Karachi jail after over two years

06:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Imran slams Bajwa for asking him to denounce Ukraine attack soon after Moscow visit

09:41 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

FIA decides to arrest Shaukat Tarin in IMF audio leak case

07:00 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan rejects reports of arms supply to Ukraine

12:16 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 16th February 2023

08:49 AM | 16 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 16, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 264.9 267.8
Euro EUR 280.7 283.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 317.5 320.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 71.6 72.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.75 70.45
Australian Dollar AUD 179.8 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 717 725
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.8 199.5
China Yuan CNY 39 43
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Thursday after losing ground during first three days of the week as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs3,258 to settle at Rs168,038.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a drop of Rs3,700 per tola in gold price that closed at Rs192,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $2 to reach $1,839 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-continues-upward-momentum-gains-rs2-25-in-interbank

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: