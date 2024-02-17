PSL 2024: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United - Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League season 9 (PSL9) is set to start in Lahore as Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Islamabad United in opener.
Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host its first opening ceremony of the PSL 9. The ceremony will start at 6:30pm with an array of exciting performances from renowned artist Arif Lohar, Natasha Baig, pop band Noori and singers of PSL 9 anthem song Ali Zafar and Aima Baig.
For live-streaming, Walee Technologies, which has acquired live-streaming rights in the country, has sub-licensed Snack Video, Tapmad, Tamasha, Mayco, and Begin. The cricket fans can watch on their platforms in Pakistan.
This season, A-Sports HD will broadcast matches while the games will available for streaming on below mentioned online platforms.
|Tapmad
|Tamasha
|SnackVideo
|MYCO
|Begin Watch
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 17, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Saturday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
