PSL 2024: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United - Live Streaming

Pakistan Super League season 9 (PSL9) is set to start in Lahore as Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Islamabad United in opener.

Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host its first opening ceremony of the PSL 9. The ceremony will start at 6:30pm with an array of exciting performances from renowned artist Arif Lohar, Natasha Baig, pop band Noori and singers of PSL 9 anthem song Ali Zafar and Aima Baig.

For live-streaming, Walee Technologies, which has acquired live-streaming rights in the country, has sub-licensed Snack Video, Tapmad, Tamasha, Mayco, and Begin. The cricket fans can watch on their platforms in Pakistan.

PSL 9 Live Streaming

This season, A-Sports HD will broadcast matches while the games will available for streaming on below mentioned online platforms.