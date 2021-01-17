Ice cream tests positive for coronavirus in China

TIANJIN – Several of the ice creams have been contaminated with Covid-19 in China forcing authorities to seize products.

The unusual incident happened in China’s Tianjin Municipality and the ice cream was produced by Daqiaodao Food Company.

The food samples sent to the municipal center for disease control this week tested positive for the novel virus. All food products have been sealed and contained. The authorities are tracing people who have been in contact with the food items.

An international news agency said initial investigations revealed that the ice creams were produced from raw materials, including milk powder imported from New Zealand and whey powder imported from Ukraine.

On the other hand, Dr. Stephen Griffin, a virologist, reported to the international news agency that the incident was unlikely to be a cause for panic. It’s likely that the food contaminated by a person, and without knowing the details, I think this is probably a one-off, he added.

Griffin also added that the cold temperature that ice cream was stored at, and the fact it contains fat, could explain why the infection had survived on the samples taken.

Authorities also announced that residents who may have bought the product should report their health and physical movements to those in their communities.

Meanwhile, 1,662 employees of the company have also been placed under isolation.