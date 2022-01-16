First locally transmitted Omicron case reported in Beijing ahead of Winter Olympics
Share
Less than three weeks before the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, the Chinese capital, Beijing, has reported its first locally transmitted case of Omicron coronavirus variant.
According to the state media, an official at the city’s disease control authority said at a press conference that laboratory testing found “mutations specific to the Omicron variant” in the person. The authorities have since published a detailed account of the patient’s activity that dates back to December 31.
In Beijing, Haidian district officials said they had sealed up the infected person’s residential compound and workplace and collected 2,430 samples for testing from people linked to the two locations.
The detection of the highly infectious Omicron variant comes less than three weeks before the opening ceremony of the Winter Games on 4 February, and the lunar new year celebrations that begin on 1 February.
Public health experts say the new variant poses the biggest threat to the country’s zero-Covid strategy.
Dozens of domestic and international flights have been suspended in the past few weeks to control the spread of the disease and the authorities have urged citizens not to leave the town unnecessarily during the lunar new year holiday period.
The Chinese capital has been on high alert since the first reported Omicron case in neighbouring Tianjin last month. On Saturday, Xu Hejian, the Chinese capital’s spokesperson, urged the municipal government departments to “ensure the safety of the capital, the Winter Olympics, and its residents.
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- First locally transmitted Omicron case reported in Beijing ahead of ...11:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- 'It was a difficult time for us, especially Zara!' Asad Siddiqui ...10:10 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan to open U19 World Cup campaign with match against Zimbabwe09:35 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan asks world to hold India accountable for 'brute use of ...08:55 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- PM aide claims Shehbaz Sharif seeking 'deal for four people'08:15 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Anushka Sharma pens emotional note for Virat Kohli as he steps down ...06:13 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Coke Studio 14: Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal’s warm interaction ...05:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Hareem Farooq’s latest photos leave fans stunned04:44 PM | 16 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021