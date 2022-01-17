Pakistan takes decision on schools' closure today amid alarming rise in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided to review the decision to close schools amid the rising trend of coronavirus cases across the country.

Reports in local media said the Pakistan’s top monitoring body on novel virus is likely to reach a decision regarding the closure of schools as a preventive measure amid an alarming surge in in new infections.

Officials had convened a meeting and invited the federal and provincial health and education ministers to suggest a new set of guidelines to deal with the deteriorating Covid situation in the country.

Reports claimed that officials will review new set of Covid induced SOPs to be put forth in today's meeting, with its focus on schools and the education sector. Officials will also discuss ways and means to prevent the spread of novel disease in educational institutions.

Last week, a meeting of the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC), which was convened to decide on the closure of schools, was deferred. Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood also tested positive for coronavirus.

The development comes as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

On Saturday, NCOC urged Sindh government for necessary measures to tackle the rising coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the situation in country’s largest city Karachi is growing graver with every passing day as the positivity ratio of the city climbed close to 40 percent on Sunday.

As of Monday, at least 4,340 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pakistan while seven deaths pushed the death toll to 29,019. The positivity ratio was jumped to 8.71pc after 49,809 tests were conducted and the overall cases have reached 1.328 million, while the recoveries stand at 1.26 million.