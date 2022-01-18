U19 CWC: Haseebullah, Awais Ali shine as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 115 runs

BASSETERRE – Haseebullah Khan scored a ton before Awais Ali took six wickets to assist green shirts to seal a thumping victory against Zimbabwe in the ongoing Under 19 World Cup on Monday.

Boys in green registered a comprehensive victory, by 115 runs at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago. Pacer Awais Ali was one of the star performers in the match for Pakistan, with figures of 6/56 in 8.4 overs.

Batting first, Qasim Akram led unit scored a massive total of 315/9 in the allotted 50 overs, thanks to Haseebullah’s astonishing 135. He faced 155 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries and four sixes. Irfan Khan, also impressed as the batter scored 75 to advance the position of the green shirts.

Six wickets for 56 in Pakistan's resounding 115-run win over Zimbabwe in the #U19CWC

Well bowled Awais Ali 👏👏#PakistanFutureStars pic.twitter.com/NQj7WyuU38 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 18, 2022

Pakistan finished their quota of 50 overs at 315/9; setting Zimbabwe to chase 316. On the other side, Alex Falao bagged a five-fer, while Mcgini Dube claimed three wickets.

In the run chase, the Chevrons batting line-up bundled out for a mere 200 as Awais took six wickets for 56. Ahmed Khan and Zeeshan Zameer, on the other hand, took two wickets each.

The right-handed batter Brian Bennett fought hard with his 83 but, he too, fell victim to Awais. He faced 88 deliveries and smashed 11 boundaries and a six.

This convincing victory against Zimbabwe has placed the green shirts on top of the Group C points table, while Zimbabwe demoted to the second.

This was Zimbabwe’s second group-stage match, after their thumping 228-run victory against Papua New Guinea on January 15. Meanwhile, Pakistan will play their next game against Afghanistan on January 20 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

The tournament began on January 14 and features 16 countries with Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago hosting a total of 48 matches across 10 venues.

Team Pakistan is slotted in Group C alongside Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super League stage while the remaining teams will battle it out in the Plate event.

Squads

Pakistan: Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer.

Traveling Reserves: Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Zeeshan.

Zimbabwe: Emmanuel Bawa (c), Brian Bennet, David Bennet, Victor Chirwa, Mgcini Dube, Alex Falao, Tendekai Mataranyika, Tashinga Makoni, Connor Mitchell, Steven Saul, Matthew Schonken, Panashe Taruvinga, Matthew Welch, Rogan Wolhuter, Ngenyasha Zvinoera.

Non-traveling Reserves: Aishah Chibanda, Luyanda Mtomba, Tadiwanashe Mwale, Declan Rugg, Tanaka Zvaita.