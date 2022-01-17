U19 World Cup: Zimbabwe win toss, put Pakistan to bat
Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in U19 World Cup’s group-stage match being played at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago today (Monday).
This is Zimbabwe’s second group-stage match, after their 228-run victory against Papua New Guinea on January 15.
Earlier, Pakistan captain Qasim Akram said while speaking ahead of the tournament that pitches would suit the Boys in Green.
“The team so far has adjusted very well to the conditions and the wickets,” Akram was quoted as saying by the ICC. “The pitches are quite similar to those in Karachi, as they offer turn and are generally similar to what we see across most of Pakistan.”
The tournament began on January 14 and features 16 countries with Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad and Tobago hosting a total of 48 matches across 10 venues.
Pakistan are slotted in Group C alongside Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.
The top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super League stage while the remaining teams will battle it out in the Plate event.
Pakistan Squad
Qasim Akram (c), Abdul Faseeh, Abbas Ali, Ahmed Khan, Ali Asfand, Arham Nawab, Awais Ali, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Irfan Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Shehzad, Rizwan Mehmood, Zeeshan Zameer.
Travelling Reserves: Ghazi Ghori, Mohammad Zeeshan.
Zimbabwe Squad
Emmanuel Bawa (c), Brian Bennet, David Bennet, Victor Chirwa, Mgcini Dube, Alex Falao, Tendekai Mataranyika, Tashinga Makoni, Connor Mitchell, Steven Saul, Matthew Schonken, Panashe Taruvinga, Matthew Welch, Rogan Wolhuter, Ngenyasha Zvinoera.
Non-travelling Reserves: Aishah Chibanda, Luyanda Mtomba, Tadiwanashe Mwale, Declan Rugg, Tanaka Zvaita.
