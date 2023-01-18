Royalties bill for showbiz artists tabled in Senate

With films like Joyland and The Legend of Maula Jatt making the nation and the showbiz fraternity proud all over the world, it is time for the government to acknowledge artists' hard work and pay them off in the best way possible.

The showbiz industry has been lamenting the denial of royalties to artists for a long time, with many protests and requests made to politicians, but to no use. However, 2023 is bringing all the necessary changes for the industry and the artists to thrive.

Most recently, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced that Lollywood artists will receive the royal treatment they deserve for their contribution to the Pakistani cinema and the culture.

Royalties are paid to artists when a project they have worked on gets a re-run or is reused in any way.

Senator Khan had earlier announced that the royalties bill was in the pipeline in line with artists' demand. At that time, Khan acknowledged that “there is no policy or law ensuring that artists are given financial credit for their work”. A few months later, the senator shared the news of the resolution being submitted to the Senate.

Senator Khan tweeted, "After getting the resolution passed unanimously last year. Glad to announce that today it was indeed a pleasure tabling the much needed royalties bill especially for the poor creative people of our country. #RoyaltiesForArtists Hoping to get it passed soon Insha'ALLAH."

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "Artists have been facing the issue of rightful & just royalties for a long time due to redundant and out-dated provisions of relevant laws. The amendment in copyright ordinance 1962 aims at empowering copyright board to fix the royalties for licencing & assignment of work"

Acclaimed actor Omair Rana chimed in and thanked the Senator for his efforts. Rana tweeted, "This single honourable fight can bring honour to all artists of Pakistan and single handedly launch not just the culture driven industry but also startups and innovators and enterprises of all kinds! Pakistan Zindabad! #RoyaltiesForArtists"

Actor Mikaal Zulfiqar also appreciated Khan and shared the news on his Instagram stories, adding an applause emoji.

With royalties being paid, artists from all categories can make a successful living from their work.