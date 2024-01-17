Former Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif to contest election

Former Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif has joined politics and decided to contest the upcoming general election for a Sindh Assembly seat in Karachi's Malir constituency.
According to the media reports, the 38-year-old cricketer said, ‘’Cricketers are role models for people. So it is mandatory for them to contribute to people’s welfare. The situation in Malir is quite bad, and people are gravely concerned about it.’’
Malir used to be the cricketing stronghold, but right now there are no grounds in Malir.
‘’People used to perceive that the TLP is the political party that represented the Maulvis. I opted for the TLP because I wanted to see the upholding of Islamic justice,’’ Latif said.
In September 2023, Latif was given a 12-year prison sentence in the Netherlands for threatening far-right MP Geert Wilders.
The case was based on a video posted online in 2018, in which Latif offered 21,000 euros (£18,000) to anyone who would kill the politician. That was after Wilders made offensive comments about the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It is unlikely however that Latif will serve his sentence.
He lives in Pakistan, which has no extradition treaty with the Netherlands. The Dutch authorities have been seeking to question Latif for several years but said they have been given no help from Pakistan.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
