Iran attacks Pakistan, violates its air space leaving ties between two sides in tailspin

Islamabad warns Tehran of consequences after air raids
Iran has violated Pakistan airspace by conducting airstrikes on a neighboring country, allegedly aimed at a militant group, in what is said to be the latest sign of violence in the region.
Pakistani authorities confirmed an Iranian cross-border attack that killed two 'innocent children' in Balochistan region and warned Tehran of serious consequences.
In a statement, Iran mentioned hitting Jaish al-Adl, an armed group, that took shelter near the border region, saying Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out missile and drone strikes in Balochistan.
Islamabad rejected Iran's illegal move, saying it could lead to serious consequences. Pakistan was the third country, as Iran launched attacks on Iraq and Syria, in back-to-back air raids.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry called it a serious violation of sovereignty, saying such attacks are unacceptable and can have consequences.
It said the illegal act took place despite the existence of several channels of communication between both countries. Islamabad said the protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Furthermore, Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey the strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.
Pakistan reiterated that terrorism is a common threat to all nations in the region that requires coordinated action, but mentioned that unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations.
The development comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East since the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Iran-backed Palestinian group Hamas began on 7 October.
In Lebanon, Hezbollah exchanged cross-border fire with Israeli forces while its militias hit drones and missiles at US forces in Iraq and Syria; concurrently Yemen's Houthi also attacked ships in the Red Sea.
Islamabad and Tehran battled armed groups, including Jaish al-Adl, for quite some time in Balochistan as neighborly nations share borders, which runs for about 900km.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
