Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Check latest weather forecast for twin cities

01:05 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Check latest weather forecast for twin cities
Cold wave conditions continued in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as fog covered parts of Punjab. Dense fog affected the flight and road travel on Wednesday.

Met Office said cold and dry weather will prevail in most plain areas of the country, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the current weather conditions, chilly winds are expected at a few places in the Potohar region including Islamabad in the early. 

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the daytime temperature remains around 14, and the mercury is expected to plunge to 6 at night.

Islamabad Rain Update

Met Office said there are no chances of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or in Potohar region this week.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 240 which is very unhealthy.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy majority of people. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during next few days. Citizens are advised to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.

During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded were -09 in Leh, Skardu -07, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Gupis -04, Astore, Dir, Parachinar and Rawalakot -03.

