Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Check latest weather forecast for twin cities

Cold wave conditions continued in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as fog covered parts of Punjab. Dense fog affected the flight and road travel on Wednesday.
Met Office said cold and dry weather will prevail in most plain areas of the country, including the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Under the current weather conditions, chilly winds are expected at a few places in the Potohar region including Islamabad in the early.
At noon, the daytime temperature remains around 14, and the mercury is expected to plunge to 6 at night.
Met Office said there are no chances of rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi or in Potohar region this week.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 240 which is very unhealthy.
The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy majority of people. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Dense fog is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during next few days. Citizens are advised to be cautious. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog.
During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded were -09 in Leh, Skardu -07, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Gupis -04, Astore, Dir, Parachinar and Rawalakot -03.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival.
On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.
Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.35
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.59
|752.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.88
|919.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.21
|735.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.42
|329.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
