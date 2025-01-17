Pakistan opts to bat first against West Indies in Multan test

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the opening Test of the two-match series at Multan Cricket Stadium. The decision means that the West Indies will take the field first, and Pakistan will look to set a challenging total.

Speaking to the media after winning the toss, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood explained the rationale behind the decision. “We aim to put up a strong total in the first innings and then apply pressure on them in the final innings,” he said.

The match, originally scheduled to start at 9:30 AM, was delayed due to foggy weather conditions, with the toss taking place at 9:00 AM. The delay pushed back the start time of the game as both teams adjusted to the conditions.

As the series unfolds, Pakistan will hope that their decision to bat first will give them the upper hand in what promises to be a competitive Test series.