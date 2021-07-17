Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari trolled over viral pics

Lately, Pakistani celebrity couples have been receiving flak for their lifestyle choices or more particularly their wardrobe choices. This time around, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are at the receiving end of moral policing.

The new couple in town were spotted together at Sultana Siddiqui's grandson Shahmir Shunaid’s reception among many at stars.

But their pictures were lambasted and garnered mixed reactions from their fan-following. The keyboard warriors threw derogatory comments toward the couple.

The Gul o Gulzar star posted the pictures on her Instagram handle where the duo was dressed to the nines. Saboor looked stunning in her ghagra choli while Ansari was looking super dashing in a plain black suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly)

The keyboard warrior did not hesitate to criticize Saboor for wearing a revealing outfit. Here are some of the comments they received.

The duo's magical and hush-hush engagement gave fairy tale vibes and left their fan following gushing.

Earlier this year, Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari got engaged. On the work front, the couple has worked in the drama serial NaqabZan.