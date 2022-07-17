Polling ends, vote count underway in violence-marred by-elections in Punjab

LAHORE – The counting of votes is underway in the by-elections on 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly which started at 8 am today.

The critical by-elections are being held as the seats got vacated after PTI lawmakers, who voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the chief minister election, were disqualified.

Several incidents of violence were reported in the most populated region as more than dozen PTI workers were detained in Lahore's PP-167 for violating the election code of conduct by holding rallies in the constituency.

Senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi received a notice from the top electoral body for visiting several voting stations in violation of the code of conduct of polls. Ruling PML-N also accused Qureshi of attempting to purchase votes from workers at a plant in his hometown.

Punjab police also detained PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh, a move that was condemned by many political activists. PTI chief Imran Khan has said that Shahbaz Gill's alleged arrest was an attempt to "rig elections" and "spread fear in people".

"These fascist tactics will not work and our people will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote," he tweeted, adding that the "handlers of imported government" should realise the damage that they were doing to the nation.

A tough contest was expected between the PML-N and the PTI in the Punjab by-polls on 20 seats as voting underway amid tight security. The voting will continue without any break until 5pm.

The by-elections take place on PP-7, PP-83, PP-90, PP-97, PP-125, PP-127, PP-140, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170, PP-202, PP-217, PP-224, PP-228, PP-237, PP-272, PP-273, PP-282 and PP-288.

The election campaign ended at 12am Saturday in line with the ECP rules. PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz campaigned vigorously for their parties.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it has also set up special control rooms at central and provincial levels for monitoring, which will resolve election-related complaints.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill arrested in Muzaffargarh 04:15 PM | 17 Jul, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and close aide of Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill, was ...

The federal government also decided to impose a ban on the movement of the armed workers of any political party in the constituencies where the by-polls are being held.

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan warned the PTI leadership to exercise restraint and avoid disrupting the peaceful proceedings of by-elections.