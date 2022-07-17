PTI leads by wide margin as vote count underway in Punjab by-polls

LAHORE – Unofficial results continue to pour in as the vote count is underway for crucial by-elections for the 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

The initial trend of the results showed that Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is winning around 15 seats after a tight contest against the rival Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

PTI candidates Sardar Saifuddin Khosa from Multan and Zain Qureshi have bagged elections while Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Shabbir Gujar, Mian Azam Cheela, Khurram Shehzad, Amir Iqbal Shah are in a good position against PML-N.

Some of the other PTI candidates include Col (r) Shabbir Awan, Hassan Aslam Awan, Irfan Ullah Niazi, Ali Afzal Sahi, Nawaz Bharwana, Mian Akram Usman, Moazam Jatoi, Yasir Arafat Jatoi are also a good lead over PML-N candidates.

Senior PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan speaking with a local media channel said the ruling party accept the defeat in the Punjab by-elections.

The critical by-elections are being held as the seats got vacated after PTI lawmakers, who voted for Hamza Shehbaz in the chief minister election, were disqualified.

Several incidents of violence were reported in the most populated region as more than dozen PTI workers were detained in Lahore's PP-167 for violating the election code of conduct by holding rallies in the constituency.

Senior PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi received a notice from the top electoral body for visiting several voting stations in violation of the code of conduct of polls. Ruling PML-N also accused Qureshi of attempting to purchase votes from workers at a plant in his hometown.

Punjab police also detained PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in Muzaffargarh, a move that was condemned by many political activists. PTI chief Imran Khan has said that Shahbaz Gill's alleged arrest was an attempt to "rig elections" and "spread fear in people".

"These fascist tactics will not work and our people will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote," he tweeted, adding that the "handlers of imported government" should realise the damage that they were doing to the nation.

A tough contest was expected between the PML-N and the PTI in the Punjab by-polls on 20 seats as voting underway amid tight security. The voting will continue without any break until 5pm.

The by-elections take place on PP-7, PP-83, PP-90, PP-97, PP-125, PP-127, PP-140, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170, PP-202, PP-217, PP-224, PP-228, PP-237, PP-272, PP-273, PP-282 and PP-288.

The election campaign ended at 12am Saturday in line with the ECP rules. PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz campaigned vigorously for their parties.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it has also set up special control rooms at central and provincial levels for monitoring, which will resolve election-related complaints.

The federal government also decided to impose a ban on the movement of the armed workers of any political party in the constituencies where the by-polls are being held.

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan warned the PTI leadership to exercise restraint and avoid disrupting the peaceful proceedings of by-elections.