Voting begins for Punjab by-polls as tough contest likely between PTI, PML-N
Web Desk
08:35 AM | 17 Jul, 2022
Voting begins for Punjab by-polls as tough contest likely between PTI, PML-N
Source: File photo
Share

LAHORE – A tough contest is expected between the PML-N and the PTI in the Punjab by-polls on 20 seats as voting underway amid tight security.

The election will decide who will become the next chief minister of the province. The 20 seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deseated 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23 for voting PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister's election.

The by-elections will take place on PP-7, PP-83, PP-90, PP-97, PP-125, PP-127, PP-140, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170, PP-202, PP-217, PP-224, PP-228, PP-237, PP-272, PP-273, PP-282 and PP-288.

The election campaign ended at 12am Saturday in line with the ECP rules. PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz campaigned vigorously for their parties.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it has also set up special control rooms at central and provincial levels for monitoring, which will resolve election-related complaints.

The federal government also decided to impose a ban on the movement of the armed workers of any political party in the constituencies where the by-polls are being held.

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan warned the PTI leadership to exercise restraint and avoid disrupting the peaceful proceedings of by-elections.

More From This Category
Imran Khan underlines 'importance' of U-turns for ...
11:44 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Body of kidnapped Army officer’s cousin found ...
09:56 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Nearly 200 CNICs recovered as votes on sale on ...
10:48 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
World Bank powers Pakistan with $200mn for ...
08:18 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Army troops to be deployed as only Quick Response ...
07:51 PM | 16 Jul, 2022
Pakistan slashes air, railway fares in a relief ...
04:54 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actress Sana Askari shares spooky memories, talks about hallucinations
10:36 PM | 16 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr