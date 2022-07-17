Voting begins for Punjab by-polls as tough contest likely between PTI, PML-N

LAHORE – A tough contest is expected between the PML-N and the PTI in the Punjab by-polls on 20 seats as voting underway amid tight security.

The election will decide who will become the next chief minister of the province. The 20 seats fell vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) deseated 25 PTI dissident lawmakers on May 23 for voting PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab chief minister's election.

The by-elections will take place on PP-7, PP-83, PP-90, PP-97, PP-125, PP-127, PP-140, PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, PP-170, PP-202, PP-217, PP-224, PP-228, PP-237, PP-272, PP-273, PP-282 and PP-288.

The election campaign ended at 12am Saturday in line with the ECP rules. PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz campaigned vigorously for their parties.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said it has also set up special control rooms at central and provincial levels for monitoring, which will resolve election-related complaints.

The federal government also decided to impose a ban on the movement of the armed workers of any political party in the constituencies where the by-polls are being held.

Taking to Twitter, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan warned the PTI leadership to exercise restraint and avoid disrupting the peaceful proceedings of by-elections.