Search

Technology

App trap alert: Delete these two apps from your smart phones immediately!

Web Desk 07:33 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
App trap alert: Delete these two apps from your smart phones immediately!

As many as 1.5 million Android users' security and privacy are at danger because two file management applications available on the Google Play Store have been found to be spyware. These applications act dishonestly and covertly transmit private user information to malicious servers in China.

This ominous intrusion was discovered by Pradeo, a top mobile security firm. 

According to the research, the same organisation is responsible for both spyware applications, File Recovery and Data Recovery, which has had over a million downloads, and File Manager, which has received over 500,000 downloads. 

These ostensibly innocent Android applications, which activate automatically when the device reboots without user input, employ similar harmful techniques.

Both applications guarantee users that no data is taken, but Pradeo's analytics engine has discovered that a variety of personal information is really gathered without users' awareness. This is in contrast to what they say in the Google Play Store. Contact lists, media assets (pictures, audio files, and videos), real-time location, the mobile country code, information about the network provider, the SIM provider network code, the operating system version, and the device brand and model are among the stolen data types.

The volume of data that these spyware programmes send is particularly concerning. Each programme sends out more than one hundred times, which is a lot for harmful actions. Once the data has been gathered, it is transferred to several servers in China, which security experts consider to be harmful.

Even worse, the creators of these spyware programmes have employed cunning strategies to make them seem more trustworthy and make it challenging to remove them. 

Hackers artificially raised the amount of app downloads using install farms or mobile emulators, giving the impression that the apps were more reliable. Additionally, both applications feature sophisticated permissions that enable them to conceal their icons on the home screen, making it hard for unwary users to delete them.

Pradeo offers security advice for both people and companies in light of this alarming finding. 

When installing applications, users should exercise caution, especially if they claim to have a significant user base and lack ratings. To avoid breaches like these, it is crucial to read and comprehend app permissions before approving them.

Sensitive data of Pakistan's Finance ministry hacked in cyber attack: report

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

Meta apps including newly launched ‘Threads’ restored after brief outage

10:11 AM | 11 Jul, 2023

Meta to launch Twitter-like app called Threads

12:05 AM | 5 Jul, 2023

Here’s how to save your data before Apple permanently deletes My Photos Stream

05:19 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Here's how you can activate your Windows 11 free with ChatGPT

07:40 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

You can now add music into your Instagram notes; Here is a guide how to do it!

09:32 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

BARI EID KI BARI JEET: Get a chance to win Free Goat with Your Haier Freezer

04:59 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

App trap alert: Delete these two apps from your smart phones ...

07:33 PM | 18 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 18, 2023

08:30 AM | 18 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.9 285.65
Euro EUR 311 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 369.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.1 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 211,500 PKR 2,590

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: