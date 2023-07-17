Search

Gold price up by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

06:13 PM | 17 Jul, 2023
Gold price up by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend on first day of the business week as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in domestic market on Monday.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,600 to close at Rs214,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs1,371 to settle at Rs184,156, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $2 to close at $1,957 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2480 and Rs2,126.20, respectively.

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.

Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590

