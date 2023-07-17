Gold price up by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trend on first day of the business week as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in domestic market on Monday.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,600 to close at Rs214,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs1,371 to settle at Rs184,156, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity went up by $2 to close at $1,957 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2480 and Rs2,126.20, respectively.