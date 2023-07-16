Hania Aamir shares her Barbie inspired pictures on Instagram

Pakistani entertainment industry's very own "Barbie" has entered the scene. The pretty-in-pink, Hania Aamir, who isn't only a pretty face with dimples but also a talented actress with a number of blockbuster drama serials, made waves once again with a bunch of pictures.

Jumping in on the on-going trend of Barbie vs. Oppenheimer — two highly anticipated films by Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan respectively — Aamir has seemingly hinted which side she's on.

With a carousel of pictures, the Titli actress looked straight out Barbie Dreamland.

Aamir captioned, "barbie in an oppenheimer wolrd [sic]"

With an overwhelming response from social media users including Aamir's Mere Humsafar co-star, Hira Khan, YouTuber and social media influencer, Aroob Jatoi, and producer Umer Mukhtar, the pictures went instantly viral.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Ishqiya, Dil Ruba, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah, and Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.