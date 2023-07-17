Janhvi Kapoor's photoshoot failure invites trolling

When you have 21 million followers on Instagram, an illustrious career, and a legacy to continue, photoshoot fails on social media are the last thing you want. While such technical glitches are common, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor couldn't stop trolls from bashing her.

Most recently, Kapoor shared a bunch of scintillating pictures donning a floral bodycon, looking chic, however, eagle-eyed netizens caught a little glitch in one of rhe pictures, and the rest is history.

Observant fans noticed an unnatural curve in the furniture in the surroundings which led to Kapoor's trolling, although she is unfazed so far and hasn't responded.

On the work front, Kapoor's upcoming projects include Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh in the pipeline.