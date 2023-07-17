Search

No relief for Pervez Elahi as PTI President detained for 30 days under 3MPO

Web Desk 09:36 AM | 17 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Former chief minister and PTI President Pervaiz Elahi continues to remain behind bars despite getting relief from the court as the Punjab government now detained the seasoned politician under 3 MPO for a month.

The recent development comes as Lahore High Court barred Anti-Corruption Establishment and other agencies from arresting Elahi in any undisclosed case.

Despite the court order, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider issued an order to keep former CM in Lahore Camp Jail, where he had already been held after being arrested in a graft case.

This notification maintained that Elahi’s detention under 3MPO has been taken in light of the recommendation made by the Lahore district intelligence committee. Officials maintained that close aide of Imran Khan is the party’s leading member and can incite the masses to create law and order situation.

The notification said there is a real fear that Elahi’s supporters can cause damage to lives and property.

Former Q-League leader was first held on June 1 in a corruption case amid crackdown on former ruling party after May 9 violence, and was then rearrested several times in multiple cases.

His lawyer and other PTI member however contended that Elahi has been subjected to political victimisation at the behest of Sharif’s government.

Parvez Elahi arrested again moments after acquitted in corruption case

Pakistan forms Judicial Protection Unit to improve judges security

10:05 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

10:05 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 17th July 2023

09:04 AM | 17 Jul, 2023

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 17, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.15
Euro EUR 307 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 367.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 17, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (17 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Karachi PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Islamabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Peshawar PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Quetta PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sialkot PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Attock PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujranwala PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Jehlum PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Multan PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Bahawalpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Gujrat PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nawabshah PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Chakwal PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Hyderabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Nowshehra PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Sargodha PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Faisalabad PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590
Mirpur PKR 213,000 PKR 2,590

