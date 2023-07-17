Pervez Khattak set to form own political party after PTI exit

PESHAWAR – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervez Khattak is expected to announce the launch of his own political party today (Monday), days after the Imran Khan-led party terminated his membership.
The former defence minister was expelled from the PTI for encouraging the former lawmakers to quit the party following the May 9 violence.
Reports said that Khattak has held several meetings with key politicians from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including former PTI lawmakers. He is expected to make the formal announcement about his own political party at a press conference.
The former minister has reportedly decided to make the party with the name of PTI Parliamentarians. He paced up his efforts to form the party after the PML-N refused to include him in its party.
On Sunday, the former PTI leader had told media that he had parted ways with the PTI, saying he would not return to the Imran Khan-led party even if he fails to form his own party.
Khattak was expelled from PTI membership after failing to answer a notice about allegedly trying to break away PTI members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to remain under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.46 in the opening hours of first working day of the week.
During intra-day trading, the local currency was traded at 278.05 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, PKR closed with slight appreciation at 277.59 following the fund's inflows from International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
The crisis-hit country received around $4.2 billion inflow, including the first tranche of the new SBA with the US-based lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,000
|PKR 2,590
