Pervez Khattak set to form own political party after PTI exit

01:40 PM | 17 Jul, 2023
Pervez Khattak set to form own political party after PTI exit
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Pervez Khattak is expected to announce the launch of his own political party today (Monday), days after the Imran Khan-led party terminated his membership.

The former defence minister was expelled from the PTI for encouraging the former lawmakers to quit the party following the May 9 violence.

Reports said that Khattak has held several meetings with key politicians from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including former PTI lawmakers. He is expected to make the formal announcement about his own political party at a press conference.

The former minister has reportedly decided to make the party with the name of PTI Parliamentarians. He paced up his efforts to form the party after the PML-N refused to include him in its party. 

On Sunday, the former PTI leader had told media that he had parted ways with the PTI, saying he would not return to the Imran Khan-led party even if he fails to form his own party.  

Khattak was expelled from PTI membership after failing to answer a notice about allegedly trying to break away PTI members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

