Sajal Aly shares "favourite" picture with her brother

There's nothing as wholesome as siblings love, and Sajal Aly just proved it! Pakistani entertainment industry's iconic actress, who made her Bollywood and Hollywood debut, doesn't forget her first role — being the eldest sister.

The Gul-e-Rana diva, who is otherwise known for keeping her personal life out of limelight, recently shared a "favourite" picture with her brother, Aly Syed.

On Sunday, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress posted a picture of the siblings, hugging him and smiling for the camera.

Social media users showered the siblings with loved.

On the work front, Aly's recent projects include O Rangreza, Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, and What's Love Got To Do With It?