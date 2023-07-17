Shehnaaz Gill singing Moonrise steals netizens' attention

Bollywood's desi Barbie, Shehnaaz Gill, stole netizens' attention once again! The 30-year-old bombshell continues to make headlines and growing in B-Town — thanks to her illustrious career and bubbly personality.

With 15 million followers on social media on Instagram — and growing — the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan diva recently shared a video in which she's singing and swooning the audience.

Clad in a stellar silver dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit, the Bigg Boss diva serenaded the audience with her song, Moonrise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Social media users showed love for the diva in the comment section.

On the work front, after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's roaring success, Gill will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor and is also working on 100% by Sajid Khan.