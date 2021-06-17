PSL 2021 – Lahore Qalandars to clash with arch-rival Karachi Kings tonight

ABU DHABI – Lahore Qalandars will take on arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The game will be the second match of the double-header day at the PSL in Abu Dhabi. Both the sides are coming to this match after losing back to back matches and would like to bounce back and regain momentum before the next stage of the tournament.

Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are currently placed at fifth in the PSL points table with three wins from five games.

The Lahore Qalandars are currently at third place on the points table with five wins from eight games and are comparatively in a comfortable position as compared to Karachi Kings but Sohail Akhtar would want his batsmen not to repeat the mistakes that led to the side’s defeat in last two games.

Qalandars, after a good start in the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament, have lost back to back games – against Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators while Karachi Kings have lost all three games.

SQUADS:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf