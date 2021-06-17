PSL 2021 – Lahore Qalandars to clash with arch-rival Karachi Kings tonight
Web Desk
05:01 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021 – Lahore Qalandars to clash with arch-rival Karachi Kings tonight
Share

ABU DHABI – Lahore Qalandars will take on arch-rivals Karachi Kings in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The game will be the second match of the double-header day at the PSL in Abu Dhabi. Both the sides are coming to this match after losing back to back matches and would like to bounce back and regain momentum before the next stage of the tournament.

Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are currently placed at fifth in the PSL points table with three wins from five games.

The Lahore Qalandars are currently at third place on the points table with five wins from eight games and are comparatively in a comfortable position as compared to Karachi Kings but Sohail Akhtar would want his batsmen not to repeat the mistakes that led to the side’s defeat in last two games.

Qalandars, after a good start in the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament, have lost back to back games – against Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators while Karachi Kings have lost all three games.

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United lock ... 01:03 PM | 17 Jun, 2021

DUBAI – The Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi would like to put their hands up in a must-win Pakistan Super ...

SQUADS:

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (c), Abbas Afridi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Haris, Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasanna, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

More From This Category
Multan Sultans create PSL history
06:14 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi elect to field first ...
01:03 PM | 17 Jun, 2021
Coca Cola loses billions as Cristiano Ronaldo ...
06:59 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
Irfan takes lead in senior section of PGF ...
04:06 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans beat Quetta ...
11:59 PM | 16 Jun, 2021
Pakistan win silver at Asian Taekwondo Poomsae ...
06:57 PM | 15 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sanam Saeed agrees with Riz Ahmed's stance on Muslim misrepresentation in films
05:56 PM | 17 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr