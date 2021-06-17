PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United lock horns in must-win game today

DUBAI – The Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi would like to put their hands up in a must-win Pakistan Super League game on Thursday (today).

The two-time PSL champions Islamabad United, who registered an eight-wicket win over Karachi Kings on June 14, eyes another victory against Peshawar Zalmi today.

United’s in the recent season have been the standout team. With wins over the Quetta Gladiators, the Qalandars, and the Karachi Kings, they claimed the top spot with six wins from eight games at a net run rate of +0.932.

Zalmi’s on the other hand, played nine games for their five wins and are placed second on the score table. The last time these two teams faced each other was February 27 in which Wahab Riaz led Peshawar clinched victory by six wickets.

Meanwhile, in a major blowout for Peshawar, pacer Mohammad Amir Khan has been ruled out of the tournament due to a wrist injury.

Islamabad United Squad

Colin Munro, Usman Khuwaja, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Muhammad Ikhlaq, Hasan Ali, Ali Khan, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Akif Javed

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Abrar Ahmed, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan, Sameen Gul

Moreover, the second match for today will be played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi tonight.