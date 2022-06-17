Pakistan eyes removal from FATF grey list as plenary session ends today

BERLIN – The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global anti-money laundering watchdog, is expected to announce its decision about removing or retaining Pakistan from its grey list, but government again hopes to be taken off the monitoring list.

The German government is hosting the four-day meeting in Berlin, with a significant number of participants taking part in person.

Delegates representing 206 members of the Global Network and observer organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the World Bank and the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units, are taking part in the last Plenary under the two-year German Presidency of Dr Marcus Pleyer from 14-17 June 2022.

The outcomes of the FATF Plenary are set to be published today after the close of the meeting.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is leading Pakistani delegation at the meeting where he briefed the participants about progress made by Pakistan to remove its name from the grey list.

Pakistan was placed on the FATF grey list in 2018 due to loopholes in its laws against anti-terror funding and money laundering.

Earlier today, Khar advised against prejudging and speculative reporting on the FATF meeting's outcome.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "The FATF Plenary Meetings are continuing in Berlin. FATF will issue a Public Statement after conclusion of the meetings tonight. Prejudging the outcome or speculative reporting could and should be avoided. Government of Pakistan has arranged a media briefing at MOFA on Saturday morning on this issue".

The #FATF Plenary Meetings r continuing in Berlin. FATF will issue a Public Statement after conclusion of the meetings tonight. Prejudging the outcome or speculative reporting could and should be avoided.

A government official in conversation with the BBC said that the recent updates on the FATF meeting show that decision will be in favour of Pakistan.

The consent and consolation of participant countries also hold significance in decision regarding the fate of Pakistan, he said.

The global watchdog had assigned an action plan comprising 34 conditions in two stages. FATA in its last meeting acknowledged that Pakistan had fulfilled 32 out of 34 points and it has, according to reports, have completed the remaining two tasks.