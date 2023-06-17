Gold price declines by Rs1,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices went down on Saturday in domestic market after witnessing upward trend for two consecutive days.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,700 to close at Rs221,700 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decline of Rs1,458 to settle at Rs190,072, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped $7 to settle at $1,958 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10 grams.