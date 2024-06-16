Pakistani javelin thrower Yasir Ali wins silver medal at 2nd Asian Throwing Championship

Emerging Pakistani javelin thrower Yasir Ali clinched a silver medal at the 2nd Asian Throwing Championship held in South Korea.

Yasir achieved an impressive throw of 78.10 meters, securing second place behind Sri Lanka’s Ramesh Tharanga, who won the event with a throw of 85.45 meters. Tharanga's achievement earned him the gold medal in a competition featuring 19 athletes.

The Pakistan Athletics Federation congratulated Yasir on his silver medal. The young athlete is set to return to the country on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Yasir expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty, his family, coach Fiaz Bukhari, and his supporters. “Alhamdulillah, silver medal in the 2nd Asian Throwing Championship Mokpo Korea 2024 with my seasonal best 78.10m in this tough headwind,” he wrote.

Yasir is the second Pakistani javelin thrower to earn international recognition, following in the footsteps of Arshad Nadeem. Nadeem made history on August 28, 2023, by becoming the first Pakistani to win a medal at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, with a throw of 87.82 meters.

For his achievement in the 2023 championship, where he won the silver medal, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a cash prize of Rs2.5 million for Nadeem on March 19.