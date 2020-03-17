First suspected coronavirus patient dies in Lahore
Web Desk
01:07 PM | 17 Mar, 2020
LAHORE - First suspected patient of novel coronavirus died at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital on Tuesday, local media reported.

Ghulam Imran, a resident of Hafizabad, had returned home after being quarantined for two weeks in Taftan when he crossed into Pakistan from Iran. 

CEO Mayo Hospital Dr. Asad Aslam, the deceased had showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital Monday night. 

As his health condition deteriorated, the patient was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where no facility of ventilator was available and later he passed away.

Dr Asad said that his tests were conducted last night while reports are yet be come. 

Pakistan on Monday reported its first coronavirus death of a young man from Hangu at Hayatabad medical complex in Peshawar.

The patient, 31, was reported to travel from Qatar to Pakistan. He was admitted to HMC Sunday night.

The country Monday recorded its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 183, amid reports of ineffective quarantine procedures as dozens of those are reported to be among those who had been held at a quarantine camp at the country's Taftan border crossing with Iran.

