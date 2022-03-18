Javeria Saud stuns fans with her new singing video
Pakistani actress Javeria Saud has slowly yet surely carved a niche in the world of showbiz with her acting and hosting skills. The Nand star is multi-talented and has dabbled in diverse roles onscreen.
The Yeh Zindagi Hai star might be popular in the masses for her hosting and acting skills but she is a talent powerhouse and can also sing very well.
Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old media personality left the fans gushing over her smashing singing video. Crooning the magical song, she enthralled fans as she hit the musical notes perfectly.
On the work front, Javeria recently starred in the popular web series Aurat Gardi where she was highly praised for her performance as a fiery politician.
Javeria Abbasi recalls how she broke 12 bones in ... 05:03 PM | 8 May, 2021
Pakistani star Javeria Abbasi has been in the spotlight ever since her confession about her ex-husband and being vocal ...
