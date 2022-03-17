Pervez Musharraf and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt spotted together
Share
Former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf has reportedly met Bollywood icon, Sanjay Dutt. The viral pictures has been storming the internet with a plethora of speculation doing rounds online.
The image of Musharraf and Indian actor has left the netizens guessing the place and some have come forward with guesses that the meeting took place at a gym in the Gulf state.
However, the meeting has not been confirmed or denied independently. In the aforementioned picture, the former president can be seen in a wheelchair while Dutt is pointing towards something.
The picture has not been posted from the official accounts of Pervez Musharraf and the Bollywood actor and no statement has been issued in this regard by any of them.
However, a senior PML-N leader and former AJK minister Mushtaq Minhas also shared the same photo.
یہ بھی کبھی ڈی چوک پر مکے لہرایا کرتے تھے pic.twitter.com/i1Sa3bkoST— Mushtaq Minhas (@mushtaqminhas) March 16, 2022
On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in the film KGF: Chapter 2 as the antagonist Adheera. He will also be seen in Shamshera.
Back in 2021, Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone was spotted having dinner with Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar in Dubai.
PAKvIND: Sanjay Dutt lands in Dubai for ... 06:05 PM | 21 Oct, 2021
Pakistanis and Indians have been obsessed with cricket and admirably so the masses and celebrities alike can be spotted ...
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Sindh announces two holidays for Hindu community on Holi03:15 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- State challenges acquittal of Qandeel Baloch's brother in murder case02:23 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan hopes to pass IMF review despite PM's relief package02:02 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
-
- Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig trolled over recent viral video01:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- Religious ministry receives complaints against Aamir Liaquat Hussain: ...11:56 AM | 17 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022