Pervez Musharraf and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt spotted together 

Former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf has reportedly met Bollywood icon, Sanjay Dutt. The viral pictures has been storming the internet with a plethora of speculation doing rounds online.

The image of Musharraf and Indian actor has left the netizens guessing the place and some have come forward with guesses that the meeting took place at a gym in the Gulf state.

However, the meeting has not been confirmed or denied independently. In the aforementioned picture, the former president can be seen in a wheelchair while Dutt is pointing towards something.

The picture has not been posted from the official accounts of Pervez Musharraf and the Bollywood actor and no statement has been issued in this regard by any of them.

However, a senior PML-N leader and former AJK minister Mushtaq Minhas also shared the same photo.

یہ بھی کبھی ڈی چوک پر مکے لہرایا کرتے تھے pic.twitter.com/i1Sa3bkoST — Mushtaq Minhas (@mushtaqminhas) March 16, 2022

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in the film KGF: Chapter 2 as the antagonist Adheera. He will also be seen in Shamshera.

